Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RETA. Barclays lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.90.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ RETA opened at $172.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $172.46.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $12,346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,829,200. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

