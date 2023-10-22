Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a positive rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

RRR opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,703,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $23,794,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $17,769,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,034 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

