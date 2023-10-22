Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 345,532,528 shares trading hands.

Red Rock Resources Stock Up 15.4 %

The company has a market cap of £3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.16.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

