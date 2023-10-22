Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,742,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,070,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.57% of Regions Financial worth $262,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 12.4 %

RF opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

