Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Regions Financial updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Regions Financial Stock Down 12.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

