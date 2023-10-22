Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Regions Financial Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

