Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Boosted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $31,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.20. 281,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,085. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $156.08. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

