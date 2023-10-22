Reviewing Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 325.60%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -114.79% -31.12% -11.32% RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.39 -$89.26 million ($27.95) -0.15 RESAAS Services $450,000.00 41.47 -$2.26 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats RESAAS Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

