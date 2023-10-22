RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

