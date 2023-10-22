Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Financial Analysis

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -46.81% -399.93% -21.20% Data443 Risk Mitigation -186.45% N/A -259.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 3 5 13 0 2.48 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Roblox and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Roblox presently has a consensus target price of $38.05, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Roblox’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roblox and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.23 billion 8.09 -$924.37 million ($1.88) -16.89 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 0.00 -$9.71 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox.

Volatility & Risk

Roblox has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roblox beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

