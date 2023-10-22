Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

