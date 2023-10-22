Rubicon Technology, Inc. (RBCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rubicon Technology in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.