Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

R has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. Ryder System has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $107.90. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,409.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,409.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,137. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

