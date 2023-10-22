Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $5.43

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $5.43 or 0.00018158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $113.04 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00143286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00021985 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.4252397 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars.

