Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.11

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.11 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 40.80 ($0.50). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 239,195 shares changing hands.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.09. The company has a market capitalization of £202.98 million, a PE ratio of -377.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -2,727.27%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.