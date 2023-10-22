Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Position Lifted by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 690,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,334. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

