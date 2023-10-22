Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. 5,606,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,556. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.