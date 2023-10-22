Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Holdings Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,582 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 1.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $40,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,716,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,853,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,087,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

