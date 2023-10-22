Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.8% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 580,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.23. 1,426,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,726. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.