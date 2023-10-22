Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $62.68. 642,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.