Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $55,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,647,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,635,000 after buying an additional 93,451 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $274,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.