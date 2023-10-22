Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $215.50 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $217.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

