Shentu (CTK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.94 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Shentu has a total market cap of $39.94 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 126,137,613 coins and its circulating supply is 94,266,249 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

