Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Stillwater from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Shares of SBSW opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

