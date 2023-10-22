Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

SBSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE SBSW opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

