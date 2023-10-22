Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $269.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.