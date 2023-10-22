Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,408,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,088,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $244.68 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.36 and a fifty-two week high of $262.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average of $247.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

