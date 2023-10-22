Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after acquiring an additional 815,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,640,000 after acquiring an additional 689,091 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $78,366,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $245.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $179.78 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.