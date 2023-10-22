Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.29 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,801 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,252,000 after purchasing an additional 657,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPE opened at $15.56 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.