Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,466 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,782,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,189,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $40.68 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

