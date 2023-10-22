Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on T. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

