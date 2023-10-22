Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.17 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,111,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

