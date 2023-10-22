Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.73 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

