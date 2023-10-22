Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $266.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.77 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

