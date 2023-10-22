Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $55.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

