Sigma Planning Corp Sells 11,951 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $47.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

