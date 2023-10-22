Sigma Planning Corp Sells 12,572 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.20. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.05 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

