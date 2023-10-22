Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,203 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.74 and a 200-day moving average of $278.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

