Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,225 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

