Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,259 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

