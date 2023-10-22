Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,375 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.21% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 980,596 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 718,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,103 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IXC stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

