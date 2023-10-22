Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,208 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,066 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $191,987,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

