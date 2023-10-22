Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

