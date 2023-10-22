Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ELV opened at $453.78 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.73 and a 200 day moving average of $456.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.62.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

