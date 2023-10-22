Signaturefd LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

GILD opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.