Signaturefd LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

