Signaturefd LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $78.57 and a one year high of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

