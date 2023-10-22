Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

