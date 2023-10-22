Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $73.13 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

View Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.