Signaturefd LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

